comscore A taste of burma
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

A taste of burma

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Jan. 31, 2023

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Flavorful fusion Beef masala curry ($14) is made with coconut milk

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Laksa noodles ($12)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Aloha Burma at Pearlridge Center

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Burmese tea salad ($8)

Sharing his passion for cooking, along with Burmese food and culture, was business owner Yan “James” Aung’s motivation for launching his food truck, Aloha Bur-ma. Read more

Previous Story
Happy chinese new year!
Next Story
Sonoran-style seafood specialties

Scroll Up