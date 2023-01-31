comscore Happy chinese new year!
Chef's Table | Crave

Happy chinese new year!

  • By Alan Wong
  • Jan. 31, 2023

  • PHOTO BY ALAN WONG

    Getting a lesson on how to make egg foo young from Buggy

It’s a little belated, but I wish everyone a wonderful, healthy, prosperous new year ahead, and hope the lunar new year celebrations were great for you! Read more

Previous Story
This shrimp recipe is inspired by ceviche
Next Story
A taste of burma

Scroll Up