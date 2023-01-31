Raise your chopstix

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Get ready, Oahu — Hawaii’s premier Asian food hall is grand opening Feb. 6.

STIX ASIA (2250 Kalakaua Ave.), located in the lower level of Waikiki Shopping Plaza, is an Asian-themed food hall in the spot of former Waikiki Yokocho. The venue offers authentic cuisine from countries like China, Japan, Singapore and Korea, from a collection of 17 restaurants, all under one roof.

Some vendors are open, while others will be opening soon (visit stixasia.com for updates). Here’s a taste of what you can experience:

K Street Food

If you’re craving tteokbokki and Korean fried chicken, look no further than K Street Food for all your favorite Seoul snacks. The menu offers everything from ramen and kimbap to tteokbokki, Korean fried chicken and mandoo.

Popular items include tornado potatoes — aka spiral potatoes — K-rice dogs (available in beef sausage, whole mozzarella, sausage and potato, and more); pork and veggie mandoo; fried chicken (choose from original, soy chili garlic and sweet and sour); and rice bowls with spicy pork, beef bulgogi and kimchi, and Spam. Ramen flavors include spicy, cheese, beef and spicy seafood.

Honolulu Noodle & Co.

Honolulu Noodle & Co. features authentic Taiwanese fusion and is known for its signature beef noodle soup. The slow-cooked beef bone broth is served with noodles, along with a combo of beef tendon and beef tripe.

Customers can also enjoy beef mala dry noodles — house spicy sauce with tender beef and noodles — Neo Loco Moco (slow-cooked minced pork on rice) and signature handmade pot stickers stuffed with seasoned pork and vegetables.

Café Nala Waikiki

Café Nala is an island-style café that features gelatos, coffee and locally made “rainbow” bagels.

Popular menu items include açaí bowls, bentos and bagel sandwiches. Savory bagel sandwiches include bacon, egg and cheese; smoked salmon; and tuna melts.

Udon Yama

Udon Yama is known for its Sanuki udon and tempura. Noodles are made in-house with the business’s own special flour. Udon Yama has 13 shops in Japan, with locations in Shikoku and Osaka.

The restaurant’s basic soup stock is made fresh daily using special ingredients imported from Japan. Menu items include kake udon, nikutama (udon topped with sweet beef, onion and hot spring egg), ontama, curry, beef, kitsune and lemon.

You can even get pork katsu curry and shrimp, along with crispy pork katsu and chicken thigh tempura.

Nanamusubi Organic Omusubi

Nanamusubi uses organic rice and the finest ingredients for its assortment of musubis.

Choose from flavors like salmon, hijiki, seasoned kelp, pickled plum, Spam, salmon and ikura, mentai mayo and more. Customers can opt for organic brown, ancient black or white rice.

Nana’s Green Tea

The modern Japanese café specializes in green tea. The No. 1 brand among cafés in Japan, Nana’s Green Tea incorporates ingredients such as matcha and azuki in its desserts.

The menu offers a variety of specialty teas and frozen desserts, including matcha soft serve with shiratama and azuki, matcha-vanilla soft serve swirl, hojicha soft serve with shiratama and azuki, matcha kuromitsu lattes and hojicha lattes with soft serve.

(Yes, you read that right — you can top your lattes with soft serve ice cream.)