Sonoran-style seafood specialties
- By Nadine Kam
Jan. 31, 2023
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Tasty tostadas
Tostada la basta ($19.35) offers a poke-style combination of cooked shrimp, shrimp crudo, octopus, mahi crudo and ahi, all marinated in the house Black Sauce of Death.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
OG tostada ($9) of blue crab spread and ceviche
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Aguachile is served in Mexican stone mortar ($15.95)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Chicharrón de pescado ($18)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Steak taco ($9.75)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Ceviche ($14.50)
