Ban on West Hawaii aquarium fish collecting ends
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:42 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY / ASSOCIATED PRESS
The five-year West Hawaii aquarium fish collection ban was lifted Monday, and permits are being considered. Yellow tangs swim off the coast of Hawaii.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree