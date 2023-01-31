California storms might mean less food shipped to Hawaii
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:44 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / JAN. 13
Farmworkers dig out a drainage ditch to keep floodwater from covering strawberry crops as the Salinas River overflows its banks in Monterey County, Calif.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree