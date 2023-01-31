comscore California storms might mean less food shipped to Hawaii
Hawaii News

California storms might mean less food shipped to Hawaii

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / JAN. 13 Farmworkers dig out a drainage ditch to keep floodwater from covering strawberry crops as the Salinas River overflows its banks in Monterey County, Calif.

Strawberries, sunflowers and oysters. These are just some of the items grown or farmed in California that are expected to be in short supply following a series of storms that earlier this month damaged farms or created delays in shipments of products to Hawaii. Read more

