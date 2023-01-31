comscore Ex-IT exec gets probation for hijacking computer network
Ex-IT exec gets probation for hijacking computer network

  By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

A former information technology administrator with Finance Insurance Ltd. was sentenced to three years of federal probation Monday after he admitted to illegally accessing the company’s network and locking out the employees from core functions. Read more

