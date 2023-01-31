comscore Feds award Hawaii Title I schools $73 million
Hawaii News

Feds award Hawaii Title I schools $73 million

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.

Hawaii’s Title I public schools, which serve a disproportionate number of students living in poverty, will get $73 million in added federal funding for the 2023-2024 school year — an increase of $15 million over 2022. Read more

