comscore Former prison guard sentenced for taking bribes faces judge again
Hawaii News

Former prison guard sentenced for taking bribes faces judge again

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

A former corrections officer at the Federal Detention Center, Honolulu faces a detention hearing today for violating conditions of her release connected to her admission that she took about $3,500 in bribes to smuggle food, a mobile phone, pharmaceuticals and other contraband to an inmate in 2018. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Hassler, Goo, Trimble and Stearns

Scroll Up