comscore Green pledges new approach to state government
Hawaii News

Green pledges new approach to state government

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

  • VIDEO BY STAR-ADVERTISER

  • STATE OF HAWAII Josh Green

    STATE OF HAWAII

    Josh Green

Gov. Josh Green added new details to a range of ideas including how to add more tourist fees to access state parks and trails while renewing his promise that his administration will be transparent and “nimble.” Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Hassler, Goo, Trimble and Stearns

Scroll Up