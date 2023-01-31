Hawaii arrivals hit 9.25M in spite of Japan drop-off
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:41 p.m.
U.S. arrivals, which were up 12.9% over 2019, offset a decline in international visitors, especially from Japan, which was down 87.3% from 2019. At top, visitors lay on the beach near the iconic pink Royal Hawaiian Hotel despite a cloudy Monday morning in Waikiki.
”By the end of the first quarter, we expect arrivals from Japan will still be down 70% from 2019. … We aren’t expecting to see an acceleration until later quarter three or quarter four.”
Eric Takahata
Managing director, Hawaii Tourism Japan
Eung Jung and Daniel Lee, visitors from South Korea, got wedding photos taken Monday by photographer Peter Kim in Waikiki.
