comscore Hawaii arrivals hit 9.25M in spite of Japan drop-off
Hawaii News

Hawaii arrivals hit 9.25M in spite of Japan drop-off

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. arrivals, which were up 12.9% over 2019, offset a decline in international visitors, especially from Japan, which was down 87.3% from 2019. At top, visitors lay on the beach near the iconic pink Royal Hawaiian Hotel despite a cloudy Monday morning in Waikiki.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. arrivals, which were up 12.9% over 2019, offset a decline in international visitors, especially from Japan, which was down 87.3% from 2019. At top, visitors lay on the beach near the iconic pink Royal Hawaiian Hotel despite a cloudy Monday morning in Waikiki.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 ”<strong>By the end of the first quarter, we expect arrivals from Japan will still be down 70% from 2019. … We aren’t expecting to see an acceleration until later quarter three or quarter four.”</strong> <strong>Eric Takahata</strong> <em>Managing director, Hawaii Tourism Japan</em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020

    By the end of the first quarter, we expect arrivals from Japan will still be down 70% from 2019. … We aren’t expecting to see an acceleration until later quarter three or quarter four.”

    Eric Takahata

    Managing director, Hawaii Tourism Japan

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Eung Jung and Daniel Lee, visitors from South Korea, got wedding photos taken Monday by photographer Peter Kim in Waikiki.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Eung Jung and Daniel Lee, visitors from South Korea, got wedding photos taken Monday by photographer Peter Kim in Waikiki.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. arrivals, which were up 12.9% over 2019, offset a decline in international visitors, especially from Japan, which was down 87.3% from 2019. Pedestrians crossed Kalakaua Avenue at International Market Place on Monday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. arrivals, which were up 12.9% over 2019, offset a decline in international visitors, especially from Japan, which was down 87.3% from 2019. Pedestrians crossed Kalakaua Avenue at International Market Place on Monday.

Hawaii ended 2022 with less than 90% of the visitor arrivals that it had in the pre-pandemic 2019, mostly because of the drop in international visitors, especially from Japan, which is historically Hawaii’s top international market. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Hassler, Goo, Trimble and Stearns

Scroll Up