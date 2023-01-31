Journalists group seeks summer internship candidates

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Society of Professional Journalists Hawaii Chapter is looking for candidates for its 2023 paid summer internship program.

Selected applicants will be placed in a print, online or broadcast media organization in Honolulu, where they will work full time for 10 weeks during the summer. The intern’s gross salary will be $4,800.

Most major news organizations, including the Hono­lulu Star-Advertiser, participate in the summer program.

The internship is available to Hawaii residents enrolled in a college or university outside Hawaii, students enrolled in a college or university in Hawaii, college or university students who attended school in Hawaii or currently live in Hawaii, or recent graduates. Former students who graduated no earlier than May 2022 also can apply.

Prospective interns can visit hawaiispj.org and fill out an application form. Applicants also must send a cover letter, a list of relevant coursework or news media experience with samples, and three references. Materials can be sent to spjinterns@gmail.com.

Deadline is March 31.

For more information, email spjinterns@gmail.com or call Craig DeSilva at 808-282-1038.