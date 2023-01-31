Hawaii News Journalists group seeks summer internship candidates By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:08 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Society of Professional Journalists Hawaii Chapter is looking for candidates for its 2023 paid summer internship program. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Society of Professional Journalists Hawaii Chapter is looking for candidates for its 2023 paid summer internship program. Selected applicants will be placed in a print, online or broadcast media organization in Honolulu, where they will work full time for 10 weeks during the summer. The intern’s gross salary will be $4,800. Most major news organizations, including the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, participate in the summer program. The internship is available to Hawaii residents enrolled in a college or university outside Hawaii, students enrolled in a college or university in Hawaii, college or university students who attended school in Hawaii or currently live in Hawaii, or recent graduates. Former students who graduated no earlier than May 2022 also can apply. Prospective interns can visit hawaiispj.org and fill out an application form. Applicants also must send a cover letter, a list of relevant coursework or news media experience with samples, and three references. Materials can be sent to spjinterns@gmail.com. Deadline is March 31. For more information, email spjinterns@gmail.com or call Craig DeSilva at 808-282-1038. Previous Story On the Move: Hassler, Goo, Trimble and Stearns