UH’s Nusterer earns Big West volleyball honor

Kurt Nusterer’s production in his first road trip with the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team earned the Rainbow Warriors middle blocker the first conference honor of his career. Read more

Nusterer put away 11 kills with one error in 14 attacks to hit .714 during UH’s three-match trip to North Carolina and was named the the Big West men’s volleyball Freshman of the Week on Monday. Nusterer also posted two aces and was in on four blocks in UH’s first road trip of the season.

Nusterer redshirted last season and made his collegiate debut during the Warriors’ home series with Saint Francis. UH coach Charlie Wade gave the Warriors’ reserves extended playing time during last week’s road trip and Nusterer posted four kills on six attempts in UH’s win at Belmont Abbey on Thursday. He made the first start of his career in Saturday’s match at Barton and went 7-for-8 without an error in UH’s third sweep of the trip and fifth in a row overall.

Long Beach State outside hitter Clarke Godbold was the BWC Offensive Player of the Week and Beach opposite Simon Torwie earned Defensive Player of the Week.

UH (7-0) remained atop the NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll on Monday, receiving 21 of 22 first-place votes. UCLA (7-0) remained second, receiving the remaining first-place vote, followed by Long Beach State (5-0), Penn State (6-1) and Pepperdine (7-1).

The Warriors have a week off before heading back on the road for a two-match series at Stanford on Feb. 10 and 11. The Cardinal (6-1) moved up one spot to No. 6 in this week’s AVCA poll.