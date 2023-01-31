Campbell stuns Kailua, meets Mililani in OIA final
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:36 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAY METZGER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Above, Mililani’s J Marxen attempted a shot against Leilehua’s Pule Atualevao.
-
JAY METZGER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Campbell’s Miles Hornage laid in a basket against Kailua during Monday’s OIA semifinals.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree