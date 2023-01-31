comscore Campbell stuns Kailua, meets Mililani in OIA final
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Campbell stuns Kailua, meets Mililani in OIA final

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.
  • JAY METZGER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Above, Mililani’s J Marxen attempted a shot against Leilehua’s Pule Atualevao.

    JAY METZGER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Above, Mililani’s J Marxen attempted a shot against Leilehua’s Pule Atualevao.

  • JAY METZGER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Campbell’s Miles Hornage laid in a basket against Kailua during Monday’s OIA semifinals.

    JAY METZGER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Campbell’s Miles Hornage laid in a basket against Kailua during Monday’s OIA semifinals.

Josh Ellis made two free throws with 4.2 seconds left as No. 7 Campbell stunned No. 5 Kailua 51-49 on Monday night in the OIA Division I semifinals at James Alegre Gymnasium. Read more

Previous Story
Top JC defensive back commits to Warriors

Scroll Up