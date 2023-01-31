State girls hoops: Waiakea, Maui, Kamehameha, Moanalua win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Waiakea 56, Kahuku 44

Pua’ena Herrington scored a game-high 22 points, Korrilyn Fernandez hit four 3-pointers and the host Warriors pulled away from the Red Raiders in the fourth quarter to advance to the quarterfinals of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball Championships.

Waiakea is in the quarters for the fifth consecutive state tournament and will next face fourth-seeded and OIA champion Campbell on Wednesday at McKinley. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Kahuku led 23-19 midway through the second quarter before Waiakea went on an 11-0 run triggered by a Fernandez 3-pointer. Waiakea led 41-37 after the third quarter and Jolie Mantz scored eight of her 12 points in the final period, going 3-for-5 from the field and hitting both of her free throws, to help seal the win. Fernandez finished 4-for-7 from 3-point range and added 14 points.

Eva Naihe led Kahuku with 11 points and Talailelagi Wily and Mele Taumoepeau added 10 each.

Maui 48, Radford 42

Jacy Anne Dela Cruz hit a a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter and the Sabers held off the Rams to set up a quarterfinal meeting with top-seeded and three-time defending state champion ‘Iolani on Wednesday.

Jordyn Luna led host Maui with 15 points, Dela Cruz finished with 13 and Kaina Manuel added 10.

Radford’s Julissa Bollinger scored a game-high 18 points on 9-for-12 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Kamehameha 61, Kaiser 41

Kya Kanoho drained four 3-pointers and led the Warriors with 18 points in a game that was moved to Castle High School’s gym. Nihoaokealii Dunn added 14 points and Kapomaikai Nakakura went 3-for-3 from behind the arc to finish with nine points.

The Warriors went 5-for-6 from 3-point range in the third quarter and outscored the Cougars 22-3 in the period on their way to the quarterfinals.

Kaiser’s Alexus Ma’ae went 6-for-11 from the field and 8-for-10 at the free-throw line to post a game-high 21 points.

Moanalua 58, Kailua 34

Akaecia Mateo scored 15 points, Braylee Riturban finished with 14 and Na Menehune shot 57% from the field in the win over the Surfriders. Moanalua will play host to second-seeded Konawaena in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Rheanna Nobleza added 11 points and Jamie Smith contributed eight points and six steals for Moanalua.

Miyah Galdeira hit three 3-pointers and led Kailua with 11 points.