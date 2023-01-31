State girls soccer: Kekaulike, Campbell, Moanalua, Punahou advance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Soana Akinaka scored a tie-breaking goal in the 71st minute and the host Na Alii earned a trip to Oahu with their win over the Marauders in a first-round Division I match of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships. Read more

Kekaulike 2, Waipahu 1

Kekaulike will face second-seeded and OIA champion Mililani in a quarterfinal match at 3 p.m. Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Ruby Kessler gave Kekaulike the lead in the 32nd minute. Waipahu’s Erin Kumasaka tied the match in the 64th minute, but Na Alii reclaimed the lead seven minutes later on Akinaka’s goal.

Campbell 4, Hilo 1

Jaylee Curran gave the Sabers the lead seven minutes into the match and scored again in the 26th minute to propel Campbell into a quarterfinal matchup with top-seeded and three-time defending state champion Kamehameha.

Raeah Raymondo pushed Campbell’s lead to 3-0 in the 50th minute of the match at Hilo Bayfront Soccer field. Hilo’s Kryslynn Nabarro broke up the shutout in the 75th minute, but Ailana Ganigan Hale answered for Campbell in the 78th minute.

Moanalua 1, Kapolei 0

Krislyn Uyeda’s goal in the 35th minute held up as Na Menehune shut out the Hurricanes at Farrington to reach the quarterfinal round.

Moanalua, the OIA runner-up, will take on fourth-seeded Kamehameha-Maui on Thursday.

Punahou 2, Pearl City 1

Carly Ann Cormack scored off an assist from Ellie Gusman in the 46th minute and Dalen Lau padded the lead in the 69th minute as the host Buffanblu advanced to face third-seeded Waiakea in the quarterfinals.

Pearl City closed the gap on Taylor Yoshimura’s goal in the 75th minute, but Punahou, last year’s state tournament runner-up, held off the Chargers’ comeback attempt.