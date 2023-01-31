Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Jan. 31, 2023 Today Updated 9:58 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL ILH Varsity II boys: playoff, if needed ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Maryknoll II at ‘Iolani II; Saint Louis II at Punahou II. Games start at 6 p.m. ILH Varsity III boys: playoff, if needed WEDNESDAY BASEBALL College: Augustana vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. BASKETBALL HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Division I Championships: quarterfinals. At McKinley: Maui vs. ‘Iolani, 5:30 p.m.; Waiakea vs. Campbell, 7:30 p.m. At Moanalua: Kaiser/Kamehameha winner vs. Lahainaluna, 5 p.m.; Kailua/Moanalua vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m. HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Division II Championships: first round, 4 games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. OIA Boys Division I tournament: Fifth place, 6:30 p.m. at higher seed. Third place, 6:30 p.m. at higher seed; Final, 7:30 p.m. at Radford. OIA Boys Division II tournament: final, 5:30 p.m. at Radford. ILH Varsity I boys: Championship, Maryknoll at Saint Louis, 6 p.m. ILH Varsity II/III boys: Single-elimination tournament SOCCER HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Girls Division II Championships: first round at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex, Pac-Five vs. Farrington at field No. 5; Kauai vs. Seabury Hall at field No. 6; Nanakuli vs. Waialua at field No. 7; Waianae vs. Hawaii Prep at field No. 8. Games start at 3 p.m. ILH boys: playoff, if needed. soccer HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Girls Championships Girls Division I Campbell 4, Hilo 1 Goal Scorers—Campbell: Jaylee Curran 2, Raeah Raymondo, Aliana Ganigan Hale. Hilo: Kryslynn Nabarro. Moanalua 1, Kapolei 0 Goal Scorers—Moanalua: Krislyn Uyeda. Kekaulike 2, Waipahu 1 Goal Scorers—Kekaulike: Ruby Kessler, Soana Akinaka. Waipahu: Erin Kumasaka. Punahou 2, Pearl City 1 Goal Scorers—Punahou: Carly Ann Cormack, Dalen Lau. Pearl City: Taylor Yoshimura. BIIF Boys Division I Semifinals Waiakea 9, Konawaena 0 Goal Scorers—WKEA: Tevin Atwal 2, Tobias Johnson 2, Aziah Nelson 2, Sylis Conley-Ruth 1, Keldon Yoshida 1, Sebastian Bloom-Ortiz 1. Boys Division II Semifinals Kamehameha-Hawaii 9, Makua Lani 0 Goal Scorers—KSH: Elijah Dinkel 4, Lucas Kay-Wong 3, Micah Chung 2. LaLiga (Spain) Monday Villarreal 0, Rayo Vallecano 1 Wednesday Betis vs. Barcelona, 10 a.m. Volleyball NVA/AVCA Men’s Coaches Poll Week 5 Through Jan. 30 Total Points Rec. Prv. 1. Hawaii (21) 329 7-0 1 2. UCLA (1) 308 7-0 2 3. Long Beach State 287 5-0 3 4. Penn State 264 6-1 4 5. Pepperdine 232 7-1 5 6. Stanford 198 6-1 7 7. UC Irvine 193 7-1 6 8. Ball State 172 4-2 8 9. Grand Canyon 165 6-0 9 10. Southern California 127 6-2 10 11. BYU 112 5-1 12 12. Loyola-Chicago 105 7-0 11 13. Ohio State 61 6-2 13 14. Lewis 37 5-4 15 15. UC Santa Barbara 26 1-6 14 Dropped Out: none Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: CSUN 7; Charleston 4; 3 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 13 combined points. BASKETBALL HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Championships Girls Varsity I Waiakaea 56, Kahuku 44 Leading Scorers—KAH: Eva Naihe 11, Talailelagi 10, Mele Taumoepeau 10. WKEA: Pua’ena Herrington 22, Korrilyn Fernandez 14, Jolie Mantz 12. Maui 48, Radford 42 Leading Scorers—RAD: Julissa Bollinger 18, Jirah Villanueva 8. MAUI: Jordyn Luna 15, Jacy Anne Dela Cruz 13, Kiana Manuel 10. Kamehameha 61, Kaiser 41 Leading Scorers—KAIS: Alexus Ma’ae 21. KSK: Kya Kanoho 18, Nihoaokealii Dunn 14. Moanalua 58, Kailua 34 Leading Scorers—MOA: Akaecia Mateo 15, Braylee Riturban 14, Rheanna Nobleza. KLUA: Miyah Galdeira 11. Previous Story Stephen Tsai: Ex-UH WR Lelie finds success after hatching idea Next Story Television and radio – Jan. 31, 2023