Scoreboard – Jan. 31, 2023

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH Varsity II boys: playoff, if needed

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Maryknoll II at ‘Iolani II; Saint Louis II at Punahou II. Games start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity III boys: playoff, if needed

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

College: Augustana vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Division I Championships: quarterfinals. At McKinley: Maui vs. ‘Iolani, 5:30 p.m.; Waiakea vs. Campbell, 7:30 p.m. At Moanalua: Kaiser/Kamehameha winner vs. Lahainaluna, 5 p.m.; Kailua/Moanalua vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Division II Championships: first round, 4 games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

OIA Boys Division I tournament: Fifth place, 6:30 p.m. at higher seed. Third place, 6:30 p.m. at higher seed; Final, 7:30 p.m. at Radford.

OIA Boys Division II tournament: final, 5:30 p.m. at Radford.

ILH Varsity I boys: Championship, Maryknoll at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II/III boys: Single-elimination tournament

SOCCER

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Girls Division II Championships: first round at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex, Pac-Five vs. Farrington at field No. 5; Kauai vs. Seabury Hall at field No. 6; Nanakuli vs. Waialua at field No. 7; Waianae vs. Hawaii Prep at field No. 8. Games start at 3 p.m.

ILH boys: playoff, if needed.

soccer

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Girls Championships

Girls Division I

Campbell 4, Hilo 1

Goal Scorers—Campbell: Jaylee Curran 2, Raeah Raymondo, Aliana Ganigan Hale. Hilo: Kryslynn Nabarro.

Moanalua 1, Kapolei 0

Goal Scorers—Moanalua: Krislyn Uyeda.

Kekaulike 2, Waipahu 1

Goal Scorers—Kekaulike: Ruby Kessler, Soana Akinaka. Waipahu: Erin Kumasaka.

Punahou 2, Pearl City 1

Goal Scorers—Punahou: Carly Ann Cormack, Dalen Lau. Pearl City: Taylor Yoshimura.

BIIF

Boys Division I Semifinals

Waiakea 9, Konawaena 0

Goal Scorers—WKEA: Tevin Atwal 2, Tobias Johnson 2, Aziah Nelson 2, Sylis Conley-Ruth 1, Keldon Yoshida 1, Sebastian Bloom-Ortiz 1.

Boys Division II Semifinals

Kamehameha-Hawaii 9, Makua Lani 0

Goal Scorers—KSH: Elijah Dinkel 4, Lucas Kay-Wong 3, Micah Chung 2.

LaLiga (Spain)

Monday

Villarreal 0, Rayo Vallecano 1

Wednesday

Betis vs. Barcelona, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

NVA/AVCA Men’s Coaches Poll

Week 5

Through Jan. 30

Total Points Rec. Prv.

1. Hawaii (21) 329 7-0 1

2. UCLA (1) 308 7-0 2

3. Long Beach State 287 5-0 3

4. Penn State 264 6-1 4

5. Pepperdine 232 7-1 5

6. Stanford 198 6-1 7

7. UC Irvine 193 7-1 6

8. Ball State 172 4-2 8

9. Grand Canyon 165 6-0 9

10. Southern California 127 6-2 10

11. BYU 112 5-1 12

12. Loyola-Chicago 105 7-0 11

13. Ohio State 61 6-2 13

14. Lewis 37 5-4 15

15. UC Santa Barbara 26 1-6 14

Dropped Out: none

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: CSUN 7; Charleston 4; 3 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 13 combined points.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA/Heide & Cook

Girls Championships

Girls Varsity I

Waiakaea 56, Kahuku 44

Leading Scorers—KAH: Eva Naihe 11, Talailelagi 10, Mele Taumoepeau 10. WKEA: Pua’ena Herrington 22, Korrilyn Fernandez 14, Jolie Mantz 12.

Maui 48, Radford 42

Leading Scorers—RAD: Julissa Bollinger 18, Jirah Villanueva 8. MAUI: Jordyn Luna 15, Jacy Anne Dela Cruz 13, Kiana Manuel 10.

Kamehameha 61, Kaiser 41

Leading Scorers—KAIS: Alexus Ma’ae 21. KSK: Kya Kanoho 18, Nihoaokealii Dunn 14.

Moanalua 58, Kailua 34

Leading Scorers—MOA: Akaecia Mateo 15, Braylee Riturban 14, Rheanna Nobleza. KLUA: Miyah Galdeira 11.