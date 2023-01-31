Stephen Tsai: Ex-UH WR Lelie finds success after hatching idea

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Inspiration can come from many sources, and for former University of Hawaii football player Ashley Lelie, an idea was hatched at Costco.

In early 2020, with a growing family, Lelie bought five dozen eggs for $8.99.

“And then a couple weeks later, COVID hit, and everybody starts panicking for toilet paper and all that kind of stuff,” Lelie recalled. “But they still had eggs. But the eggs went from $8.99 to $14.99 for the same five dozen. I thought that was weird. The next week we go, and there’s nothing on the shelf. No eggs.”

A year later, Lelie, former UH teammate Channon Harris and Wisely Butler were approached about the availability of property in Waialua. At first, the brainstorming centered on raising chickens to be sold as broilers.

Lelie recalled suggesting: “Why don’t we do eggs? Eggs are going out the roof right now.”

Lelie said the USDA offered programs to help aspiring farmers. “We’ll learn,” Lelie said, “and the worst-case scenario, we won’t have to buy eggs anymore. We get to feed ourselves.”

And that is how the three friends became egg farmers — a decision that has proven to be wise and prophetic as egg prices skyrocketed.

While the Waialua property proved to be too impractical, they found suitable land in Kahaluu.

They bought their first group of 100 hatchlings from Asagi Hatchery. “We have to raise them,” Lelie said. “It takes six months until they start laying.”

The chickens’ base diet is feed. But Harris was able to gain participation in a program that provided food waste from elementary school cafeterias. “We take that, and we compost it,” Lelie said.

Part of the compost becomes black-fly larvae, which is fed to the chickens as a protein supplement.

“Then they poop,” Lelie said of the circle-of-life process in which the chickens’ excrement is used as fertilizer for a plant nursery he owns in Waimanalo.

There are about 300 chickens on the Kahaluu farm. Lelie said the chickens lay about 1,500 eggs a week. Harris is in charge of the delivery to farmers markets, where a dozen eggs are sold for $10.

Lelie, Harris and Butler take turns tending to the hens. There are Ameraucana chickens that lay multi-colored eggs, including blue ones that are creamier and better for baking. The Rhode Island Reds lay larger eggs.

Lelie said the group plans to create more space to add chickens. “We’re looking to double our flock in the next two or three months,” Lelie said. “We’re still ultra small. With the prices going and the shortage (of eggs), we’re benefiting a little bit. We’re super small scale. We’re still learning.”

The egg business is under the umbrella of Lelie’s Golden Farms Oahu. In Waimanalo, Lelie grows mamaki, a Native Hawaiian plant that is used in an anti-oxidant tea that builds immunity and eases stress. Mamaki is the main ingredient in Shaka Tea.

Lelie said he propagates the starter plants for farmers, who then sell them at businesses such as Home Depot or the Navy Exchange.

Lelie, a Radford High graduate, was a standout receiver for the Warriors and the Denver Broncos’ first-round pick in the 2002 NFL Draft. During his pro career, Lelie was fascinated with growing his own food.

“I always had my own garden — tomatoes, herbs,” Lelie said. “I liked the feeling of growing my own food.”

He had the same sentiments when he bought a commercial fishing boat several years ago. “I liked being able to catch my own meal,” Lelie said.

Lelie is completing work on a master’s in horticulture at UH. “It’s good therapy to be outdoor and working with your hands,” Lelie said. “It’s good to learn how plants were incorporated into Native Hawaiian society back in the day, and how all parts of certain plants are used. It’s amazing. The whole learning experience of it all is awesome.”