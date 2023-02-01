Letter: Carbon cashback would end up taxing poor more

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m glad that the Island Voices column, “Carbon cashback tax fossil fuels, helps lower-income folks,” part of the Jan. 29 “Fuel for Thought” package, finally clarified what carbon cashback taxes really do: Redistribute wealth. Read more

I’m glad that the Island Voices column, “Carbon cashback tax fossil fuels, helps lower-income folks,” part of the Jan. 29 “Fuel for Thought” package, finally clarified what carbon cashback taxes really do: Redistribute wealth.

Using the guise of “helping the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” the authors instead make the much larger and more important issue of helping lower-income families through the uneven distribution of the cash. Anyone who uses carbon (fuel, electricity, cars, buses, trains, airplanes, mopeds) will pay more with a carbon excise tax. In reality lower-income families will actually be the biggest taxpayers in this scheme as they do not have the money to buy solar panels or more-fuel-efficient cars.

Wealth distribution has become a byproduct of the climate change activists as a way to convince poor families to jump onboard their climate religion.

Mary Monohon

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter