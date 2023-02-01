Editorial | Letters Letter: Carbon cashback would end up taxing poor more Today Updated 7:10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I’m glad that the Island Voices column, “Carbon cashback tax fossil fuels, helps lower-income folks,” part of the Jan. 29 “Fuel for Thought” package, finally clarified what carbon cashback taxes really do: Redistribute wealth. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I’m glad that the Island Voices column, “Carbon cashback tax fossil fuels, helps lower-income folks,” part of the Jan. 29 “Fuel for Thought” package, finally clarified what carbon cashback taxes really do: Redistribute wealth. Using the guise of “helping the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” the authors instead make the much larger and more important issue of helping lower-income families through the uneven distribution of the cash. Anyone who uses carbon (fuel, electricity, cars, buses, trains, airplanes, mopeds) will pay more with a carbon excise tax. In reality lower-income families will actually be the biggest taxpayers in this scheme as they do not have the money to buy solar panels or more-fuel-efficient cars. Wealth distribution has become a byproduct of the climate change activists as a way to convince poor families to jump onboard their climate religion. Mary Monohon Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Don’t overreact over monk seal; it’s nature