Letter: Carbon cashback would end up taxing poor more

I’m glad that the Island Voices column, “Carbon cashback tax fossil fuels, helps lower-income folks,” part of the Jan. 29 “Fuel for Thought” package, finally clarified what carbon cashback taxes really do: Redistribute wealth. Read more

