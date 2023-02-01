comscore Letter: Feral cats are nuisance at cemetery, not walkers
Letter: Feral cats are nuisance at cemetery, not walkers

Although there’s concern in regards to controlling the “free range” chicken populations, I think a bigger problem exists in places like the State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, where feral cats continue to be fed by some, albeit with good intentions that have bad consequences for our marine life in Kaneohe Bay. Read more

