Letter: Feral cats are nuisance at cemetery, not walkers

Although there’s concern in regards to controlling the “free range” chicken populations, I think a bigger problem exists in places like the State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, where feral cats continue to be fed by some, albeit with good intentions that have bad consequences for our marine life in Kaneohe Bay. Read more

The people who continuously feed the cats are being unchecked by the cemetery’s administration — who instead, run out to scold seniors who walk and bother no one, telling them that no form of exercising is allowed, and that unless you have descendants buried, you shouldn’t be on the grounds.

Our taxpayer dollars are being spent on these staffers who apparently have nothing better to do than be cemetery cops bullying seniors who bother no one, and are actually eyes for them.

Willie Arakaki

Kaneohe

