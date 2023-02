Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This is an indicator, one of many, signaling that many people in Hawaii have serious economic needs. In the final analysis, though, it’s good news: Public schools that qualify for Title I funds will be getting $73 million in additional federal aid.

More than 170 of the 258 schools are Title I, meaning roughly half its students are from low-income households; some 85,000 students will benefit. More teachers can be hired sometime after the money arrives by July 1, a boost for next school year.