An injunction that banned aquarium fish collecting in waters off the West Hawaii coast for the past five years was lifted on Monday by the Oahu Circuit Court. That frees the state Board of Land and Natural Resources to consider issuing up to seven permits for commercial collectors, under a process that includes public input.

Earthjustice, the environmental law group that pressed for the injunction, vows to go back to court on the issue. Meanwhile, a proposed law banning commercial aquarium collection, Senate Bill 505, is under consideration in the state Senate.