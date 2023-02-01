Editorial: To catch a wave on isles’ surf brand

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s winter waves grew to monster proportions this month — and so did the draw for spectators, who turned out by the tens of thousands to see the 2023 Eddie Aikau Invitational Big Wave Contest at Waimea on Jan. 22. As local lifeguard Luke Shepardson cashed in his intimate knowledge of the Waimea break to take a surprise win over big-wave pros and international champs, food trucks, North Shore restaurants and shops cashed in on the locals and tourists who lined every available foot of Waimea’s shore and slopes.

The one-day surfing event is named for late North Shore lifeguard and big-wave surfer Eddie Aikau, who proved his mettle by saving dozens of lives, but also with the ultimate sacrifice: He lost his life paddling his surfboard through open seas trying to seek help for the capsized Hokule‘a in 1978.

Eddie Would Go. Why don’t we?

As this year’s Eddie proves, interest in surfing can attract many a fan to the North Shore and other breaks, whether to participate or to watch. It follows that Honolulu County, state government and the islands’ businesses and philanthropies should show more interest in and support for Hawaii-generated surf events, leveraging worldwide enthusiasm for local benefit.

The 2023 Eddie, a homegrown event, was run this year by the Aikau family without participation of the World Surf League, a seasoned event sponsor based largely in California, or its previous sponsor, Quiksilver. Nevertheless, an estimated 40,000 or more people turned out at Waimea Bay — taking buses, carpooling, arriving a day in advance or in the early morning hours to be at the momentous event.

Tens of thousands also watched the livestream or television screenings, or followed along on social media. News outlets from New York to New Delhi reported on Shephardson’s win, and the Aikau family’s story.

The event’s success and widespread notice shows that homegrown and locally planned surf events can take, and earn, top billing, aided by assets that only Hawaii can offer: its waves, and the powerful, historic Hawaiian story of surfing.

The surf season circulates millions of dollars through Hawaii’s economy, and there is room to grow, observers say. The World Surf League Championship Tour in Hawaii, now in its calendar period, holds annual events here with considerable economic impact.

Now, state Sen. Glenn Wakai told the Star-Advertiser he is pushing to brand Hawaii as “surfing capital of the world” and to grow training capacity for serious surfers here, in conjunction with the 2024 Olympics in Tahiti. As a goal that would draw both athletes and tourists to Hawaii, it’s an attractive prospect.

A 2022 Visitor Satisfactions and Activity report prepared for the Hawaii Tourism Authority shows that surfing already creates a significant draw for tourists: Surfing is a more popular activity than golf for all major visitor markets except Japan. Surfing is an activity for as many as 17.3% of Korean visitors, 12.2% of Canadian visitors, 10.5% of visitors from throughout Oceania, 8.4% of U.S. East visitors, 7.8% of U.S. West visitors and 5.3% of Japanese visitors.

Valid concerns exist, including the impact on local residents of excessive traffic; fair and adequate access to surf breaks by those who surf for passion, not prize money; and significantly, the question of who benefits from Hawaii’s “brand” as a surf mecca. No new surfing events or marketing efforts should go forward without incorporating solutions to these problems — but if undertaken with respect for Hawaii’s communities and culture, growth is possible.

The opportunity exists to boost Hawaii’s profile and visitor spending for Hawaii’s benefit, leveraging enthusiasm for surfing in Hawaii with initiatives tied to local events, such as the Eddie, and truly international events, such as the Olympics. As Eddie would, let’s go!