comscore AHL lands contract for American Samoa hospital
Hawaii News

AHL lands contract for American Samoa hospital

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

Honolulu-based architectural firm AHL said Tuesday it has been selected by the Lyndon B. Johnson Tropical Medical Center to provide design, planning, interior design and project management for a $200 million, 40-bed hospital in Tafuna, American Samoa. Read more

