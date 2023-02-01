comscore Hawaiian Airlines loses $50.2 million in quarter
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines loses $50.2 million in quarter

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. on Tuesday reported a loss of $50.2 million in its fourth quarter, and enters this year with a financial performance that Peter Ingram, Hawaiian’s president and CEO, said “remains quite a ways from being fully recovered.” Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kellye Greco and Marie McCreary

Scroll Up