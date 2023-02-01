comscore Hawaiian Home Lands spending questions turn racial
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Home Lands spending questions turn racial

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Nani Medeiros: </strong> <em>The state’s new chief housing coordinator said no one has ever questioned her “Hawaiian-ness” </em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Nani Medeiros:

    The state’s new chief housing coordinator said no one has ever questioned her “Hawaiian-ness”

  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Kurt </strong><strong>Fevella</strong>: <em>The state senator testified before the Hawaiian Home Lands Commission, saying Nani Medeiros has “nothing, or no knowledge, about our Hawaiian people” </em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kurt Fevella:

    The state senator testified before the Hawaiian Home Lands Commission, saying Nani Medeiros has “nothing, or no knowledge, about our Hawaiian people”

Questions over how to spend $600 million in record funding for Native Hawaiian homes have gotten sidetracked by issues of race after state Sen. Kurt Fevella testified before the Hawaiian Home Lands Commission that Gov. Josh Green’s pick to lead the state’s housing efforts lacks “passion” for Hawaiians. Read more

