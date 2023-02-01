Kokua Line: Are libraries tested for meth contamination?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Have Hawaii public libraries been checked for meth contamination? If yes, were dangerous levels found?

Answer: No, Hawaii’s public libraries have not been tested for methamphetamine contamination, but library staff have reached out to colleagues in Colorado to learn more about how the problem was detected at libraries there, Mallory Fujitani, spokesperson for the state library system, said Monday in an email.

You are one of several readers asking about this, after reading news reports about four public libraries in Colorado — in Boulder, Englewood, Littleton and Arvada — that have temporarily closed recently due to methamphetamine contamination apparently caused by people using drugs on the premises. The decontamination process, which includes deep cleaning, varies according to the level of contamination, which has been detected in restroom exhaust vents and surface residue, according to news reports.

In Hawaii, library patrons have complained for years about misuse of library facilities by homeless people who camp on or near library property, including the main library near the state Capitol and Honolulu Hale. Auwes we’ve received over the years were about people bathing or doing laundry in library bathrooms, though, not about smoking meth.

Q: We received free tickets to a Rascal Flatts concert to be held Feb. 10 at Aloha Stadium. I thought the stadium was closed for events. Is this for real?

A: Gary LeVox, who was Rascal Flatts’ lead singer before the country trio broke up, is scheduled to perform as a solo act that day. His stage will be set up in the upper Ha­lawa parking lot of the stadium complex, not in the “stadium bowl” itself, said Samantha Spain, a spokesperson for the stadium. “Everything will be in the parking lot. That’s how TMR does it,” Spain said, referring to promoter TMR Events.

Rascal Flatts racked up hits for 20 years before scheduling a farewell tour in 2020, which was canceled due to the pandemic; the trio hasn’t performed together since. LeVox is expected to sing many of the band’s biggest hits in what is billed as his Hawaii debut, along with new music from his solo album, according to the promoter’s website, which has tickets for sale. See more at tmrevents.net.

As you indicated, the stadium itself was shut down in December 2020 due to structural problems and is expected to be demolished. An all-day farewell event is scheduled for Feb. 25. For details, see 808ne.ws/aloha.

Q: Is it too late to order free COVID-19 tests?

A: No. You can still order them through covid.gov/tests if your household hasn’t already ordered its full allotment.

Q: Does it matter what bin I put my old newspapers in?

A: On Oahu’s curbside three-cart collection routes, the city says to place newspaper in the blue recycling cart, along with white and colored office paper and other mixed recyclables.

To answer another reader’s question, phone books go in the gray cart, along with junk mail, magazines and other household rubbish, according to the Department of Environmental Services’ Refuse Division.

Auwe

Auwe to those owners of “monster homes” that have a lot of renters in the building but not enough trash bins. They are going into the neighbors’ bins to throw their trash. Very annoying. — G.H.

Auwe

Pickleball is a friendly game. Auwe to cliques that hog public courts and don’t let anybody new join the rotation. — Decent player

Mahalo

On Jan. 27 my front tire blew out on Nimitz Highway. While I waited for road service that never showed up, Sebastian Davies took the time from his day to assist with the tire change, drive me to a gas station to put air in the spare and get me on my way. Thank you, Sebastian! — Navy vet retiree

