Navy awards contract for Red Hill alternatives
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:41 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / NOV. 1
Assistant Secretary of the Navy Meredith Berger said during a news conference about Red Hill, “We will continue to make sure we are protective of the environment, of the people and of the community.”
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree