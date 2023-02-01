comscore Navy awards contract for Red Hill alternatives
Navy awards contract for Red Hill alternatives

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / NOV. 1 Assistant Secretary of the Navy Meredith Berger said during a news conference about Red Hill, “We will continue to make sure we are protective of the environment, of the people and of the community.”

The Navy announced Tuesday that it has awarded a contract to Hawaii-based Nakupuna Cos. to develop a public outreach program to look for proposals on how to repurpose the underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility after the military removes the roughly 104 million gallons of fuel stored in the facility’s aging World War II-era tanks. Read more

