Hawaii design firm G70 has announced the following promotions:

>> Kellye Greco, IIDA, NCIDQ, has been promoted to principal. She currently serves as vice president of membership and formerly as vice president of advocacy with IIDA Hawaii Pacific Chapter. Greco’s notable work is reflected in the award-winning and recently completed K-1 Community and Residence Hall at ‘Iolani School, the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s C-MORE Hale as well as internationally, with work in Japan.

>> Marie McCreary, NCIDQ, LEED AP, has been promoted to principal. McCreary joined G70 in 2020 and has more than 20 years of experience in programming, space planning and interior design for a diverse portfolio of projects. She has worked throughout Hawaii, the United States and internationally.

