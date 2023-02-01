Waianae man faces gun and drug charges after standoff

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A Waianae man is facing federal gun and drug charges after he engaged in a 40-minute standoff with police, state sheriff deputies and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents before they allegedly found fentanyl, meth and “ghost guns” in his home and car Friday. Read more

A Waianae man is facing federal gun and drug charges after he engaged in a 40-minute standoff with police, state sheriff deputies and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents before they allegedly found fentanyl, meth and “ghost guns” in his home and car Friday.

Frank Gonzales was charged by federal criminal complaint Jan. 28 with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He is scheduled for a detention hearing at 10 a.m. Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom A. Trader. A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 14 in Trader’s court.

Gonzales is in custody at the Federal Detention Center, Honolulu, and made his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday.

On Friday, Gonzales was arrested after law enforcement searched the home and vehicles on a property on Kuwale Road in Waianae. He refused to cooperate for 40 minutes, according to the complaint, before law enforcement “made entry to Gonzales’ residence” and detained him.

DEA agents, police and sheriff’s deputies allegedly found 4 pounds of methamphetamine in a car parked in the garage of the home.

In the bedroom of the home, investigators allegedly seized about 20 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Glock-style “ghost gun,” several types and quantities of ammunition, a large, unknown amount of U.S. currency, and other illegal drugs.

Small amounts of methamphetamine were allegedly found inside the toilet and bathroom floor. A ballistic vest, scale and money counter were also recovered, according to the complaint.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mohammad Khatib and W. Keaupuni Akina are prosecuting the case for the government. On Monday they filed a motion to detain Gonzales without bail as he poses a flight risk in part because the possible penalty for the charges against him includes life in federal prison.