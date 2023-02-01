comscore Waianae man faces gun and drug charges after standoff
Waianae man faces gun and drug charges after standoff

  By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

A Waianae man is facing federal gun and drug charges after he engaged in a 40-minute standoff with police, state sheriff deputies and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents before they allegedly found fentanyl, meth and “ghost guns” in his home and car Friday. Read more

