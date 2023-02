Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the aftermath of last Saturday’s uneven performance, coach Eran Ganot wondered about his Hawaii basketball team’s recent struggles to assemble two strong halves in a game. Read more

The concern is a consideration as the Rainbow Warriors begin the second half of their Big West regular season with Thursday’s road game against UC Davis. Can they play a complete game, as they have in winning seven of 10 Big West games, or will there be extended lapses similar to those that occurred in three of the past four games?

In Saturday’s 72-69 victory over Cal State Bakersfield, the ’Bows had several open shots that did not fall.

“We can’t let it affect us on the other end, which for the first time we did,” Ganot said of the defensive lapse that led to the Roadrunners rallying from a 17-point deficit at the intermission. “We usually let it affect us, which it shouldn’t, on the offensive end, where we’ve been hesitant. We can’t be hesitant. We’re good. We’ve got good shooters. ‘Keep shooting. Keep playing right.’ First time it affected us defensively. Even the first five minutes (of the second half) set the tone. We had an undisciplined defensive possession followed by an undisciplined turnover, and then they got in transition. They built some momentum with that.”

In the Big West opener on Dec. 29, the ’Bows rallied to defeat UC Davis 74-66. The ’Bows committed 13 turnovers in the first half, two the rest of the way.

“You get exposed, especially in league play, if you don’t bring it on every possession,” Ganot said. “It’s a 40-minute game for each team. I love that about our league that there’s a lot of competitive dudes. And there’s a lot of terrific coaches who have a lot of pride. … Possession by possession, we’ve got to keep playing right.”

UC Davis is expected to put pressure on UH’s defense, which is 19th nationally in points allowed (61.7 per game). Elijah Pepper is averaging a league-best 20.0 points. The Aggies are 27th in the NCAA with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game.

The ’Bows counter with a two-layered defense that stretches to the points of attack — the wings or elbow — and leads to the “wall,” a vernacular for help coverage. Ganot praised 6-foot-9 center Bernardo da Silva and 6-10 forward Kamaka Hepa for their fill-the-gap defense and passing.

Da Silva, in his fourth UH season, has improved on setting screens, becoming a pass-or-shoot option in the post, and drifting 15 feet for jumpers. “What is happening,” Ganot said of da Silva, “because he’s been in a lot of reps now, he’s making better reads. I think that will continue to improve for him.”

Of his expanded offensive range, da Silva said, “I’m still working on it. I’m comfortable shooting mid-range shots. I’m still a work in progress.”

Da Silva and the other starters have formed a close bond. Each is averaging at least 31 minutes per game. Da Silva, Hepa, wing Samuta Avea, and guards Noel Coleman and JoVon McClanahan have started every game. They have combined to score 86% of the ’Bows’ points in 10 league games.

“Just practicing and playing together, we kind of know where we like the ball and where our sweet spots are,” da Silva said. “It’s chemistry, really. We have a great bond, on and off the court, and that helps.”

Big West Basketball

>> Who: Hawaii (16-6, 7-3 Big West) at UC Davis (13-9, 6-4 Big West)

>> When: Thursday at 4 p.m. HT

>> Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, Calif.

>> TV: None

>> Streaming: ESPN+