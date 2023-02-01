comscore HPU basketball swept by Fresno Pacific
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU basketball swept by Fresno Pacific

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

Mason Landdeck finished with 26 points and seven rebounds and Melo Sanchez added 23 points, but the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team’s rally fell short in an 88-82 loss to Fresno Pacific on Tuesday in Fresno, Calif. Read more

