Hawaii Beat | Sports HPU basketball swept by Fresno Pacific By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:44 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Mason Landdeck finished with 26 points and seven rebounds and Melo Sanchez added 23 points, but the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team’s rally fell short in an 88-82 loss to Fresno Pacific on Tuesday in Fresno, Calif. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Mason Landdeck finished with 26 points and seven rebounds and Melo Sanchez added 23 points, but the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team’s rally fell short in an 88-82 loss to Fresno Pacific on Tuesday in Fresno, Calif. Marquis Moore added 18 points for the Sharks (8-15, 3-10 PacWest). HPU, which trailed by 18 with 10:10 remaining, tied it at 76-76 on Landdeck’s layup with 3:11 left. The Sunbirds (6-14, 3-10) responded with a 7-0 run to retake control. Nate Kendricks scored 22 points for Fresno Pacific. >> Abby Spurgin finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, but the Hawaii Pacific women lost to Fresno Pacific 79-51. The Sharks (11-9, 9-4 PacWest) were 16-for-54 from the field. Jenna Kurz and Joleen Corona each scored 12 points for the Sunbirds (8-12, 3-10). Previous Story Uh-oh, when Oh and Ohta get going, it’s trouble for ‘Iolani foes