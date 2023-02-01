HPU basketball swept by Fresno Pacific

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mason Landdeck finished with 26 points and seven rebounds and Melo Sanchez added 23 points, but the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team’s rally fell short in an 88-82 loss to Fresno Pacific on Tuesday in Fresno, Calif.

Marquis Moore added 18 points for the Sharks (8-15, 3-10 PacWest).

HPU, which trailed by 18 with 10:10 remaining, tied it at 76-76 on Landdeck’s layup with 3:11 left. The Sunbirds (6-14, 3-10) responded with a 7-0 run to retake control.

Nate Kendricks scored 22 points for Fresno Pacific.

>> Abby Spurgin finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, but the Hawaii Pacific women lost to Fresno Pacific 79-51.

The Sharks (11-9, 9-4 PacWest) were 16-for-54 from the field.

Jenna Kurz and Joleen Corona each scored 12 points for the Sunbirds (8-12, 3-10).