Tori Maeda will give softball try after hoops season is over
Tori Maeda will give softball try after hoops season is over

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • COURTESY CENTRAL WASHINGTON ATHLETICS Tori Maeda launched a field-goal attempt for Central Washington. The ‘Iolani alumna has led the Wildcats to a 15-5 overall record and third place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Last season, Maeda finished fifth in the conference in assists.

    Tori Maeda launched a field-goal attempt for Central Washington. The ‘Iolani alumna has led the Wildcats to a 15-5 overall record and third place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Last season, Maeda finished fifth in the conference in assists.

  • JAY METZGER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 ‘Iolani’s Tori Maeda watched her home run at Punahou on April 23, 2019. The Raiders won the state title that year.

    ‘Iolani’s Tori Maeda watched her home run at Punahou on April 23, 2019. The Raiders won the state title that year.

Tori Maeda’s final athletic appearance in ‘Iolani’s red and black came while wearing a softball jersey instead of a basketball uniform. Read more

