Scoreboard – Feb. 1, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Augustana vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Division I Championships: quarterfinals.

At McKinley: Maui High vs. ‘Iolani, 5:30 p.m.; Waiakea vs. Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

At Moanalua: Kamehameha vs. Lahainaluna, 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Division II Championships: first round, Castle vs. Sacred Hearts, 1 p.m.; Hanalani vs.

McKinley, 3 p.m.; Molokai vs. Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Honokaa, 7 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

OIA Boys Division I tournament: Fifth place, Moanalua at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m. Third place, Leilehua at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.; Final, Campbell vs. Mililani, 7:30 p.m. at Radford.

OIA Boys Division II tournament: Final, Farrington vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m. at Radford.

ILH Varsity I boys: championship playoff, Maryknoll at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II/III boys: Single-elimination tournament, Lanakila Baptist vs. University, 5 p.m. at Damien; Assets at Le Jardin,

5 p.m.; Island Pacific at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission at Damien, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Girls

Division II Championships: first round at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex,

Pac-Five vs. Farrington at field No. 5; Kauai vs. Seabury Hall at field No. 6; Nanakuli vs. Waialua at field No. 7; Waianae vs. Hawaii Prep at field No. 8. Games start at 3 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

College: Augustana vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Davis vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Division I Championships: Semifinals at McKinley: Maui High/‘Iolani winner vs. Waiakea/Campbell winner, 5:30 p.m.; Moanalua/Konawaena winner vs. Kamehameha/

Lahainaluna winner, 7:30 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Moanalua: Maui High/‘Iolani loser vs. Waiakea/Campbell loser, 5 p.m.; Moanalua/Konawaena loser vs.

Kamehameha/Lahainaluna loser, 7 p.m.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Girls Division II Championships: quarterfinals,

Hanalani/McKinley winner vs. Lanai, 1 p.m.; Honokaa/Pearl City winner vs. Kapaa,

3 p.m.; Molokai/Hawaii Prep winner vs.

Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Castle/Sacred Hearts winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii,

7 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic

Auditorium.

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Punahou II at

‘Iolani II, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll II at Kamehameha II, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II/III boys: Single-elimination tournament, Lanakila Baptist/University winner vs. Hawaiian Mission/Damien

winner, time/site TBD; Assets/Le Jardin winner vs. Island Pacific/Hanalani winner, time/site TBD.

SOCCER

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Girls

Division I Championships: quarterfinals at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. Campbell vs. Kamehameha at field No. 5; Moanalua vs. Kamehameha-Maui at field No. 6; King Kekaulike vs. Mililani at field No. 7; Punahou vs. Waiakea at field No. 8. Games start at 3 p.m.

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Girls

Division II Championships: at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. Quarterfinals: Pac-Five/Farrington winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii at field No. 5; Kauai/Seabury Hall winner vs. Kailua at field No. 6; Nanakuli/Waialua winner vs. Kapaa at field No. 7; Waianae/Hawaii Prep winner vs. Mid-Pacific at field No. 8. Games start at

1 p.m. Consolation semifinals: Pac-Five/Farrington loser vs. Kauai/Seabury Hall loser, 1 p.m. at field No. 15; Nanakuli/

Waialua loser vs. Waianae/Hawaii Prep loser, 1 p.m. at field No. 16.

SOFTBALL

PacWest

Preseason Coaches Poll

Pts 2022 Rec

1. Concordia Irvine 81 46-10

2. Asuza Pacific 69 35-17

3. Biola 63 25-18

4. Hawaii Pacific 47 23-25

5. Hawaii Hilo 44 17-20

6. Dominican 34 18-32

7. Chaminade 32 16-25

8. Academy of Art 22 10-43

9. Holy Names 13 11-37

Preseason All-Conference Team

Brie Nowak Biola C Sr.

Missy Nemeth Concordia 1B Sr.

Cheyne Obara Chaminade 2B Sr.

Sydney Sprinkle Concordia 3B Sr.

Jayda Favela Hawaii Hilo SS So.

Caitlin DeCanio Azusa Pacific UTL So.

Megan Massa* Concordia OF Sr.

Ally Chin Azusa Pacific OF Jr.

Tita Saunders HPU OF Sr.

Katlin Entrup^ Concordia P Jr.

Katie Korstrom Azusa Pacific P Jr.

Cortney Koelmans Concordia P Jr.

VOLLEYBALL

UH Men’s Schedule/RESULTS

(7-0 overall)

Jan. 12 vs. Ball State W, 3-1

Jan. 13 vs. Ball State W, 3-1

Jan. 18 vs. Saint Francis W, 3-0

Jan. 20 vs. Saint Francis W, 3-0

Jan. 25 at Queen W, 3-0

Jan. 26 at Belmont Abbey W, 3-0

Jan. 28 at Barton W, 3-0

Feb. 10 at Stanford 5 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Stanford 4 p.m.

Feb. 16 vs. Concordia-Irvine 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. Concordia-Irvine 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 vs. LIU 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 vs. LIU 7 p.m.

March 1 vs. Pepperdine 7 p.m.

March 3 vs. Pepperdine 7 p.m.

March 9 vs. Purdue FW! 7 p.m.

March 10 vs. Penn State! 7 p.m.

March 11 vs. UCLA! 7 p.m.

March 17* vs. Long Beach St. 7 p.m.

March 18* vs. Long Beach St. 7 p.m.

March 24* at CSUN 4 p.m.

March 25* at CSUN 4 p.m.

March 31* at UC Santa Babara 4 p.m.

April 1* at UC Santa Babara 4 p.m.

April 7* vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m.

April 8* vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m.

April 14* UC San Diego 7 p.m.

April 15* UC San Diego 7 p.m.

!—Outrigger Volleyball Invitational

*—Big West match

BASKETBALL

Big West Men’s Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UCSB 8 1 .889 — 17 3

UC Riverside 8 2 .800 ½ 15 7

UC Irvine 7 2 .778 1 14 7

Hawaii 7 3 .700 1½ 16 6

UC Davis 6 4 .600 2½ 13 9

Long Beach St. 6 4 .600 2½ 12 10

CS Fullerton 6 5 .545 3 12 11

UC San Diego 3 7 .300 5½ 8 14

CSU Bakersfield 2 8 .200 6½ 6 15

Cal Poly 1 9 .100 7½ 7 15

CS Northridge 1 10 .091 8 4 18

Thursday

Hawaii at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC San Diego

UC Riverside at CSU Bakersfield

Long Beach State at Cal State Fullerton

Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara

Saturday

Hawaii at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

UC Irvine at Long Beach State

UC Riverside at Cal State Fullerton

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge

CSU Bakersfield at UC San Diego

UH Men’s Schedule/Results

(16-6 overall, 7-3 Big West)

Nov. 11 vs. Miss. Valley St. W, 72-54

Nov. 13 vs. E. Washington W, 71-51

Nov. 14 vs. Yale L, 62-59 (OT) Nov. 19 vs. Hawaii Pacific W, 79-55

Nov. 25 vs. Sacramento St. W, 74-61

Nov. 26 vs. Texas State W, 78-65

Nov. 30 vs. TX A&M Commerce L, 53-51

Dec. 7 at UNLV L, 77-62

Dec. 11 vs. Saint Francis W, 90-66

Dec. 22 vs. Pepperdine W, 76-70

Dec. 23 vs. Washington State W, 62-51

Dec. 25 vs. SMU W, 58-57

Dec. 29 vs. UC Davis* W, 74-66

Dec. 31 vs. Cal Poly* W, 57-48

Jan. 5 at UC San Diego* W, 62-49

Jan. 7 at CS Fullerton* L, 79-72 (OT)

Jan. 14 vs. Long Beach State* W, 79-70

Jan. 16 vs. CSUN* W, 58-51

Jan. 19 at UC Irvine* L, 76-68

Jan. 21 at UC Riverside* W, 67-63

Jan. 26 vs. UC Santa Barbara* L, 65-64

Jan. 28 vs. CSU Bakersfield* W, 72-69

Thurs. at UC Davis* 4 p.m.

Sat. at Cal Poly* 5 p.m.

Feb. 9 vs. UC San Diego* 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 vs. Cal State Fullerton* 7 p.m.

Feb. 18 at Long Beach State* 2 p.m.

Feb. 20 at CSU Bakersfield* 5 p.m.

Feb. 23 vs. UC Riverside* 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 vs. UC Irvine* 7 p.m.

March 2 at CSUN* 5 p.m.

March 4 at UC Santa Barbara* 5 p.m.

*—Big West game

COLLEGE WOMEN

USA Today Top 25 Poll

Rec Pts PV

1. South Carolina 21-0 800 1

2. Stanford 21-2 746 2

3. LSU 21-0 737 3 4. Connecticut 20-2 704 4 5. Indiana 20-1 685 6 6. Iowa 17-4 605 8 7. Utah 19-2 593 9 8. Notre Dame 17-3 559 7 9. Maryland 18-4 521 11

10. Ohio St. 19-3 509 5 11. Virginia Tech 17-4 453 10

12. Iowa State 15-4 448 15 13. N.C. State 16-5 363 18 14. North Carolina 16-5 348 19 15. Duke 18-3 289 16 16. UCLA 17-5 288 13 17. Oklahoma 16-4 274 12 18. Gonzaga 21-2 266 20

19. Michigan 17-5 255 17 20. Arizona 16-5 222 14 21. Villanova 18-4 146 21 22. South Florida 20-4 135 25

23. Mid. Tennessee St. 18-2 92 NR

24. Illinois 17-5 56 22 25. Texas 16-6 53 NR Others receiving votes: Oregon 49; Florida State 44; Florida Gulf Coast 39; Colorado 31; Southern California 21;

Columbia 18; UNLV 17; St. John’s 10; Baylor 9; Arkansas 9; Purdue 4; Tennessee 1; Massachusetts 1.

Tuesday

Top 25

No. 20 Oklahoma 101, TCU 78

No. 25 South Florida 72, East Carolina 48

Big West Women’s Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UC Irvine 8 1 .889 — 16 4

Long Beach St. 8 2 .800 ½ 13 7

UCSB 7 2 .778 1 14 5

UC San Diego 7 3 .700 1½ 10 10

Hawaii 6 4 .600 2½ 8 11

UC Davis 5 5 .500 3½ 9 11

CS Fullerton 5 6 .455 4 10 10

CS Northridge 3 8 .273 6 4 17

Cal Poly 2 8 .200 6½ 5 13

CSU Bakersfield 2 8 .200 6½ 5 13

UC Riverside 2 8 .200 6½ 4 16

Thursday

UC Davis at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

CSU Bakersfield at UC Riverside

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly

UC San Diego at UC Irvine

Cal State Fullerton at Long Beach State

Saturday

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Long Beach State at UC Irvine

UC San Diego at CSU Bakersfield

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara

Cal State Fullerton at UC Riverside

UH Women’s Schedule/Results

(8-11 overall, 6-4 Big West)

Nov. 1 vs. Hawaii Pacific (exh.) W, 73-49

Nov. 7 at Oregon State L, 61-60

Nov. 9 at Portland L, 70-54

Nov. 18 vs. Fla. Gulf Coast L, 65-45

Nov. 20 vs. Lipscomb L, 73-69, OT

Nov. 25 vs. Grambling St. W, 63-47

Nov. 26 vs. Fla. Gulf Coast L, 63-50

Nov. 27 vs. Stanford L, 69-39

Dec. 11 vs. UNLV L, 76-66

Dec. 21 at San Jose State W, 54-43

Dec. 29 at UC Davis* W, 70-62

Dec. 31 at Cal Poly* W, 50-47

Jan. 5 vs. UC San Diego* L, 60-57

Jan. 7 vs. CS Fullerton* W, 66-53

Jan. 14 at Long Beach State* L, 62-48

Jan. 16 at CSUN* W, 76-60

Jan. 19 vs. UC Irvine* L, 71-67, OT

Jan. 21 vs. UC Riverside* W, 55-51

Jan. 26 at UC Santa Barbara* L, 72-69

Jan. 28 at CSU Bakersfield* W, 51-47

Thurs. vs. UC Davis* 7 p.m.

Sat. vs. Cal Poly* 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 at UC San Diego* 5 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Cal State Fullerton* 4 p.m.

Feb. 18 vs. Long Beach State* 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 vs. CSU Bakersfield* 2 p.m.

Feb. 23 at UC Riverside* 4 p.m.

Feb. 25 at UC Irvine* noon

March 2 vs. CSUN* 7 p.m.

March 4 vs. UC Santa Barbara* 7 p.m.

*—Big West game

PacWest

At Azusa, Calif.

Monday

Men

Azusa Pacific 83, Chaminade 78. Point leaders—AP: Ken West 26, Hayden Gray 21, Nate Kleppe 13. CU: Braden Olsen 26, Raazhel Watkins 12, Jalen Brattain 10, Chris Bready 10. Rebound leaders—AP: Kleppe 10. CU: Ross Reeves 7. Assist leaders—AP: Gary 5. CU: Isaac Amaral-Artharee 4, Olsen 4.

Women

Azusa Pacific 78, Chaminade 57. Point leaders—AP: TyLee Manuel 20, Paige Uyehara 13, Amayah Kirkman 12. CU: Mary-Lee Mitchell 13, Olivia Crigler 12. Rebound leaders—AP: Alex Lowden 9. CU: Mitchell 11. Assist leaders—AP: Molly Whitmore 7. CU: Dezaray Carter 3, Dallas Martinez 3.

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I-AA

Maryknoll 68, ‘Iolani 52. Leading

scorers—Mary: Jayden Asato 15, Trey Hino 15, Cody Fung 12, Shaun Anderson 11. Iol: Reef Hangai 10.

Punahou 59, Saint Louis 48. Leading

scorers—Pun: Skyler Yamada 11, Luke Yoon 11. StL: Hayden Hannemann 14, Blaize Arakawa 10.

Monday

Boys Varsity II

University 47, Le Jardin 27. Leading

scorers—UHS: Duke Mobley 13. LeJ:

Raymond Sevier 10.

BIIF

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Championship

Kamehameha-Hawaii 47, Konawaena 33. Leading scorers—KSH: Kiai Yasso 15, Kawohi Huihui 11. Kona: Allan Coby

Molina 17.

Boys Varsity II

Championship

Kohala 57, Honokaa 53. Leading

scorers—Koh: Layden Kauka 31. Hon: Mauloa Tagabi 15, Elijah Kaupu-Alip 11,

Kiandray Rideout 10.

Monday

Boys Varsity I

Semifinals

Konawaena 49, Hilo 42. Leading

scorers—Kona: Allan Coby Molina 13, Abe Ogata 13. Hilo: Peyton Pana 14, Josiah Williams 13.