FBI arrests ex-Punahou basketball coach on child sex abuse material charges

A longtime girls basketball coach and educator who settled civil suits accusing him of grooming and sexually assaulting his players in 2021 was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation this morning.

“Today, The FBI arrested Dwayne Yuen at his home on federal charges related to the possession of child sex abuse material,” said James Curry, spokesperson for the

FBI’s Honolulu Field Office.

In August 2021, Punahou School and former students who sued the school and Yuen during his time as girl’s basketball coach alleging sexual assault and abuse, settled out of court.

The former students, three named women who were underage student athletes in the mid-2000’s and two anonymous victims, accused Yuen of grooming them and abusing them.

The settlement amount was never disclosed but the statement from Punahou at the time included an apology from the school.

The FBI is asking anyone who believes they were victimized by Yuen to call 808-673-2719, email yueninvestigation@fbi.gov or visit www.fbi.gov/yueninvestigation.