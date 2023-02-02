comscore Letter: Cast of ‘Hamilton’ in Hawaii was outstanding
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Cast of ‘Hamilton’ in Hawaii was outstanding

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I was fortunate to work in “Hamilton,” which played recently at the Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall. I would be remiss if I didn’t share how truly talented the cast was. Read more

Previous Story
Column: State must lead, guide housing market

Scroll Up