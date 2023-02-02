Letter: Cast of ‘Hamilton’ in Hawaii was outstanding

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was fortunate to work in “Hamilton,” which played recently at the Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall. I would be remiss if I didn’t share how truly talented the cast was.

Morgan Wood (Eliza Hamilton) and DeAundré Woods (Alexander Hamilton) are truly superstars. Darnell Abraham (George Washington) can move mountains with his voice. Donald Webber (Aaron Burr) has a voice that commands respect. Marja Harmon (Angelica Schuyler) epitomizes the beauty and soulfulness of a queen. Rebecca Covington’s (Peggy Schuyler, Marie Reynolds) performance is spellbinding. Andy Tofa (John Lauren, Phillip Hamilton) made his touring debut with “Hamilton,” and local-boy connections were perfect for the part. Paris Nix (Lafayette, Thomas Jefferson) dazzled the audience with flair.

We should have more Broadways shows in Hawaii. And when they do come our way, perhaps the tourism industry could promote these shows as part of an overall Hawaii experience: Broadway of the Pacific. Let’s make it happen!

Benjamin Shafer

Hauula

