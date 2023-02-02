Letter: Go undercover to stop fireworks suppliers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The solution to curbing illegal fireworks is not what the legislators have proposed. All that needs to be done is to create a part-time undercover task force to buy illegal fireworks from illegal dealers and their network of sellers. Once they find someone willing to sell them illegal fireworks, arrest them and flip them for information on who is their supplier and go up the chain of command.

This definitely will curb the sale of illegal fireworks when the dealers are afraid of potential undercover agents looking to arrest them and flip them to see who is bringing in these fireworks. You also can go after the dealers who are selling and shipping the fireworks to Hawaii.

Glenn Sato

Aiea

