One of Esther Kwon’s many roles at Daniel K. Inouye Elementary School was as its gifted-and-talented program teacher. Kwon herself clearly has many gifts and talents, this week receiving the national $25,000 Milken Educator Award, aka “the Oscars of Teaching.”

The surprise announcement thrilled the Wahiawa school community. Among her innovations cited was use of music to engage her students. So perhaps this was a Grammy Award of Teaching, too. Kudos for making the kids stars as well.