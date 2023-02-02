comscore 22 Honolulu police officers disciplined in 2022
Hawaii News

22 Honolulu police officers disciplined in 2022

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER ”<strong>The number of officers in the report is a small fraction of the nearly 2,000 officers who work daily to keep our island safe.”</strong> <strong>Robert Cavaco</strong> <em>State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers president</em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    The number of officers in the report is a small fraction of the nearly 2,000 officers who work daily to keep our island safe.”

    Robert Cavaco

    State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers president

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Police Department released its annual report on officer discipline to the state Legislature. Pictured is the department headquarters at 801 S. Beretania Street on Wednesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Honolulu Police Department released its annual report on officer discipline to the state Legislature. Pictured is the department headquarters at 801 S. Beretania Street on Wednesday.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Arthur “Joe” Logan: </strong> <em>The HPD chief says the department can immediately take an officer off the street, but disciplinary actions must go through a grievance and arbitration process</em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Arthur “Joe” Logan:

    The HPD chief says the department can immediately take an officer off the street, but disciplinary actions must go through a grievance and arbitration process

Twenty-two police officers were disciplined last year in connection with 14 incidents including covering up a cellblock beating, and failing to report a barricade incident before fatally shooting the suspect, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s annual report to the state Legislature. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Lisa Antonio, Tyrie Tanaka and Grant Murakami

Scroll Up