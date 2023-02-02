comscore Alleged Waikiki cocaine dealer is charged in Marine’s death
Hawaii News

Alleged Waikiki cocaine dealer is charged in Marine’s death

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Cocaine.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Cocaine.

A Waikiki man who was arrested and found with “ghost guns” and ammunition was charged by federal prosecutors with drug and gun crimes after he allegedly sold a fatal batch of cocaine to an active- duty Marine who overdosed and died on Jan. 23. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Lisa Antonio, Tyrie Tanaka and Grant Murakami

Scroll Up