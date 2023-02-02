comscore Bills call for rehiring state workers who defied vaccine mandate
Bills call for rehiring state workers who defied vaccine mandate

  • By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  Kaiser Permanente registered nurse Sean Masaki prepares a COVID-19 booster shot.

    Kaiser Permanente registered nurse Sean Masaki prepares a COVID-19 booster shot.

Two bills introduced by Republican legislators would require state agencies to rehire and give back pay to employees who resigned or were terminated for refusing to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing for COVID-19. Read more

