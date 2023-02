Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency has announced additions to its staff. Read more

Atlas Insurance Agency has announced additions to its staff:

>> Lisa Antonio has been named business development manager of the Small Business Commercial Insurance unit. Antonio has 24 years of industry experience and holds a life and health insurance license and property and casualty insurance license.

>> Tyrie Tanaka has been hired as account manager in the Commercial Operations unit. She holds a Bachelor in International Business and Marketing from the University of Hawaii at Manoa Shidler College of Business and a property and casualty insurance license.

>> Grant Murakami has been named associate account executive in the Commercial Lines Sales unit. He has 14 years of industry experience and holds a Bachelor in Business Marketing from Seattle University, a property and casualty insurance license and the certified insurance service representative designation.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.