Punahou Carnival ready to go, minus big thrill rides, games

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, a setup crew from E.K. Fernandez Shows installed barricades around the merry-go-round on the grounds of Punahou School on Wednesday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the “Jungle Twist” ride takes shape.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

As the Punahou Carnival this weekend finally opens to the public for the first time since 2020, the popular event is still suffering a pandemic hangover: It will be minus some signature features usually provided by E.K. Fernandez Shows, including large “thrill rides” such as the Ferris wheel, Zipper and bumper cars, as well as its major games section. Read more

