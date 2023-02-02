Chaminade hoops splits with Concordia

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jalen Brattain scored 21 points as the Chaminade men’s basketball team beat Concordia Irvine 81-69 on Wednesday at Irvine, Calif.

Ross Reeves added 14 points for the Silverswords (11-13, 6-10 PacWest). Chaminade was 19 of 24 from the free-throw line, while Concordia Irvine was 9-for-15.

Bryce Fitzgerald scored 17 points for the Golden Eagles (4-14, 3-10).

>> Mary-Lee Mitchell finished with 11 points and had a career-high 12 rebounds, but the Chaminade women lost to Concordia Irvine 79-62.

Olivia Crigler also scored 11 points for the Silverswords (1-21, 1-15 PacWest).

Jasmine Rachal scored 26 points for the Golden Eagles (15-4, 12-1).

UH’s Labrunie wins Big West tennis honor

Hawaii junior Axel Labrunie was named the Big West Men’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Labrunie, of Paris, went 2-0 in singles and 4-0 in doubles with partner Kilian Maitre as the Rainbow Warriors went 4-0 in Las Vegas.

It was Labrunie’s first career weekly award.