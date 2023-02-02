Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade hoops splits with Concordia By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Jalen Brattain scored 21 points as the Chaminade men’s basketball team beat Concordia Irvine 81-69 on Wednesday at Irvine, Calif. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Jalen Brattain scored 21 points as the Chaminade men’s basketball team beat Concordia Irvine 81-69 on Wednesday at Irvine, Calif. Ross Reeves added 14 points for the Silverswords (11-13, 6-10 PacWest). Chaminade was 19 of 24 from the free-throw line, while Concordia Irvine was 9-for-15. Bryce Fitzgerald scored 17 points for the Golden Eagles (4-14, 3-10). >> Mary-Lee Mitchell finished with 11 points and had a career-high 12 rebounds, but the Chaminade women lost to Concordia Irvine 79-62. Olivia Crigler also scored 11 points for the Silverswords (1-21, 1-15 PacWest). Jasmine Rachal scored 26 points for the Golden Eagles (15-4, 12-1). UH’s Labrunie wins Big West tennis honor Hawaii junior Axel Labrunie was named the Big West Men’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday. Labrunie, of Paris, went 2-0 in singles and 4-0 in doubles with partner Kilian Maitre as the Rainbow Warriors went 4-0 in Las Vegas. It was Labrunie’s first career weekly award. Previous Story Tori Maeda will give softball try after hoops season is over