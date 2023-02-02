comscore Chaminade hoops splits with Concordia
Chaminade hoops splits with Concordia

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jalen Brattain scored 21 points as the Chaminade men’s basketball team beat Concordia Irvine 81-69 on Wednesday at Irvine, Calif. Read more

