Hawaii high school players have their day on signing day
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Punahou water polo player Kawehi Kauahi signed with Loyola Marymount. Joining her were her parents, Kelly and Kaina Kauahi.
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Leilehua shortstop Loren Owan signed with Bethel College (Minn.) on Wednesday. Joining him at the national letter of intent signing ceremony were Garret Owan, Dorothy Owan, Logan Owan (father), Karen Owan (mother) and Caitlyn Owan. The event was held at the Howard Hughes Corporation courtyard, hosted by Education 1st.