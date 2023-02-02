comscore Hawaii high school players have their day on signing day
Sports

Hawaii high school players have their day on signing day

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Punahou water polo player Kawehi Kauahi signed with Loyola Marymount. Joining her were her parents, Kelly and Kaina Kauahi.

    PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Punahou water polo player Kawehi Kauahi signed with Loyola Marymount. Joining her were her parents, Kelly and Kaina Kauahi.

  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Leilehua shortstop Loren Owan signed with Bethel College (Minn.) on Wednesday. Joining him at the national letter of intent signing ceremony were Garret Owan, Dorothy Owan, Logan Owan (father), Karen Owan (mother) and Caitlyn Owan. The event was held at the Howard Hughes Corporation courtyard, hosted by Education 1st.

    PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Leilehua shortstop Loren Owan signed with Bethel College (Minn.) on Wednesday. Joining him at the national letter of intent signing ceremony were Garret Owan, Dorothy Owan, Logan Owan (father), Karen Owan (mother) and Caitlyn Owan. The event was held at the Howard Hughes Corporation courtyard, hosted by Education 1st.

The alarm rang on Loren Owan’s phone at precisely 4 a.m. “I told myself I would sleep for five more minutes,” the Leilehua shortstop said. “Then my dad came in and was like, ‘You have to wake up,’ around 4:30.” Read more

Previous Story
Tori Maeda will give softball try after hoops season is over

Scroll Up