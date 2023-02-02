‘Iolani pounds it inside to beat Maui

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Top-seeded ‘Iolani used its size and depth to beat injury-depleted Maui 50-35 in a quarterfinal game of the Heide &Cooke/HHSAA girls state basketball tournament Wednesday at McKinley High School’s gym.

The Raiders, who have won the past three Division I state titles, will meet Campbell in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. today at McKinley.

The Interscholastic League of Honolulu champions jumped to a 7-0 lead and never trailed the Sabers of the Maui Interscholastic League. ‘Iolani improved to 18-5, while Maui finished its season at 13-4.

Post Callie Pieper was game-high with 16 points, but four other Raiders scored a basket each after Maui closed to 16-15 early in the second quarter. Mia Frye’s driving layup, a low-post power bucket from Mele Sake, a fastbreak layup by Kanoe Hanohano and Haylie-Anne Ohta’s 3-pointer put ‘Iolani’s diverse offense on display, and gave it a 25-15 lead.

Yet another player, guard Paige Oh, was the Raiders’ second-leading scorer with 11 points.

“Everyone on our team has the ability to handle the ball and to score,” Pieper said.

‘Iolani coach Dean Young was satisfied, but not surprised by the contributions from so many to the key run.

“That’s our whole philosophy,” Young said. “Move without the ball, create opportunities for your teammates.”

Maui never got closer than six points after that, including a 25-19 halftime deficit. Jacy Anne Dela Cruz netted 11 of her team-high 15 points before intermission, including a 3-pointer to complete the first half scoring.

But Pieper took over in the third period with four baskets in the paint, and ‘Iolani led 45-28 with a quarter left to play.

“We challenged the bigs at halftime and told them this is their game,” Young said. “And we told the guards the ball needs to go into the post every possession.”

The Raiders outrebounded the Bears 38-27. Sake was game-high with 13; she and Pieper each grabbed four offensive boards.

While ‘Iolani had a first-round bye, Maui beat Radford 48-42 in an opening round game Monday. It was a costly victory though, as the Sabers lost two starters — forward Kiana Manuel and point guard Lyndee Sabas — to injuries.

“They both play major minutes for us,” Maui coach Victor Aguirre said.

Jordyn Luna, who led the Sabers with 15 points in the Radford win, had nine against ‘Iolani, while shooting 1-for-9 on 3-pointers.

“Jacy and Jordyn have been together forever. There’s baby pictures of them together. If one’s down the other picks it up,” Aguirre said. “I really think we gave them the best we could, considering we were shorthanded. They (‘Iolani) are shooters. Not just one or two, but a whole team of them. When we overshifted it got them open shots.”

Other than Pieper’s 8-for-11 from short range, the Raiders weren’t super accurate, especially from long range. But their 43-percent shooting for the game from the floor overall was much better than Maui’s 26 percent.