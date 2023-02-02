comscore ‘Iolani pounds it inside to beat Maui
‘Iolani pounds it inside to beat Maui

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Top-seeded ‘Iolani used its size and depth to beat injury-depleted Maui 50-35 in a quarterfinal game of the Heide & Cooke/HHSAA girls state basketball tournament Wednesday at McKinley High School’s gym. Read more

