Warriors land 4 defensive recruits

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii football program added to its next two recruiting classes with Wednesday’s signed commitments from four prospects. Read more

The University of Hawaii football program added to its next two recruiting classes with Wednesday’s signed commitments from four prospects.

Safety DeMarco Moorer of Riverside (Calif.) City College, cornerback Deliyon Freeman of East Cowetta High in Georgia, and rush end Domata Peko Jr. of Calabasas (Calif) High will join the Rainbow Warriors this summer. Mililani High safety Ezekiel Rodrigues will delay enrolling at UH until next January.

Wednesday was the first day of the spring-semester signing period for football prospects.

The Warriors left room for defensive tackle John Tuitupou and offensive lineman Micah Mariteragi. Both are petitioning the NCAA for waivers that will allow them to return for a second senior season in 2023. Tuitupou was one of the Warriors’ top defensive linemen last season. Mariteragi is a 2018 Kahuku High graduate who transferred from Virginia.

The Warriors had a two-prong approach to building this recruiting class. For last December’s early-signing period, the Warriors sought transfers who could participate this spring and developmental players for the long run. About five of the overall 30 commitments are grayshirts who will join the Warriors in January 2024.

Of Wednesday’s commitments, Moorer is viewed, according to Chang, as a “plug and play” player. While Freeman and Peko will compete for roles beginning in training camp in July, their greater impact probably will be realized in the next few years.

“We want to get the best overall guys,” Chang said while not locking into only transfers. He said the intent also is to “invest in the long-term development of your program.”

In December, the Warriors signed four receivers and five offensive linemen — pickups that coincide with the Warriors’ full-time implementation of the run-and-shoot offense. Punahou School’s John-Keawe Sagapolutele, who signed in December, was the only quarterback sought for UH’s 2023 class. The Warriors are seeking a freshman quarterback for 2024.

This semester’s recruiting focused on defense. The Warriors had pursued Moorer, who amassed nine interceptions last season. Moorer was named to the California Community College Athletic Association’s first team, an honor recognized as being a junior college All-American.

“The kid’s an absolute ballhawk,” Chang said of 6-foot, 185-pound Moorer. “It’s good to get a guy like him in your backfield and continue to add depth.”

Freeman, who is 5-11 and 170 pounds, was under the radar after moving several times while growing up and not playing organized football until two years ago. “He’s very athletic,” Chang said. “He plays two sides of the ball, can run, jump, cover. He has good hands. He could play receiver, but we want him to start out on defense.”

Peko, who is 6-4 and 220 pounds, was initially set to join as a grayshirt who would delay enrolling until next January. But after visiting last weekend, it was decided to start his eligibility clock this fall. His father, Domata Peko Sr., played 15 NFL seasons.

Chang said he is impressed with Rodrigues’ “toughness and athleticism. He played quarterback before he moved to safety. I saw him play with an elbow injury, and he never came out, just taped it up. I think he can hang with the big boys. He was in the Polynesian Bowl, and he did a good job.”