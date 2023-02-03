Letter: Service workers should get a higher wage

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the commentary by Mary Ochs, the Rev. Sam Domingo and John Witeck (“Eliminate unfair ‘tip penalty’ for service workers,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 31) : They are absolutely right to stand up for service workers trying to make ends meet and having to work one, two, three jobs. Read more

Regarding the commentary by Mary Ochs, the Rev. Sam Domingo and John Witeck (“Eliminate unfair ‘tip penalty’ for service workers,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 31): They are absolutely right to stand up for service workers trying to make ends meet and having to work one, two, three jobs.

State Sen. Glenn Wakai’s salary for 90 days’ work can’t compare to what our service employees work and get paid for in a year.

Gratuities and tips are essential and shouldn’t be taxed, because they are gifts. Our legislators should be working on diversifying our state, instead of just raising taxes. Crime and homelessness, and the cost of gas, water and electricity, are among the highest.

Ethel Lundberg

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter