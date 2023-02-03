comscore Off The News: A settlement for Gerard Puana
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: A settlement for Gerard Puana

  • Today
  • Updated 8:30 p.m.

As a deputy city prosecutor, Katherine Kealoha defrauded her own family — and after her uncle, Gerard Puana, sued Kealoha for stealing from him and his mother (her grandmother), she schemed to discredit him, falsely charging Puana with theft of a mailbox. Read more

Letter: Go undercover to stop fireworks suppliers

