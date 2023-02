Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s good news here: House Bill 52 and its twin, Senate Bill 111, have little chance of getting a hearing.

The measures, introduced by state Rep. Diamond Garcia and state Sen. Brenton Awa, would compel the state to offer reemployment and back pay for those terminated due to refusal to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state workers.

Surely we haven’t forgotten what the disease threat was when the order was issued in 2021. That was the right policy move at the moment. Let’s move on.